Twitter reacts to ‘Baahubali’ Ambati Rayudu smashing a refrigerator in Mumbai’s dugout

After being pushed to No.5, Ambati Rayudu took the role like fish to water, smacking the ball to all parts of the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. But one shot, one particular shot - with CSK’s Baahubali Rayudu smacking the leather off Bumrah’s bowling, smashing the refrigerator in MI’s dugout.
Mass from Rayudu!🔥
May 1, 2021
MI dugout just stunned!
Ambati Rayudu breaks drinks fridge glass 🦁🔥@MSDhoni | #IPL2021 | #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/hkKkdzyQ85— JHARKHAND KA VIKASH (@vermaofficial6) May 1, 2021
Hahaha! Unstoppablr Rayudu🦁
That's a brave shot coming outta Rayudu's bat!
Some sweat over MI's dugout! :P :P
Hahaha! Easy.. EAsy... for him.
Yup! He did it!
Shot to be remembered!
