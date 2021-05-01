 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to ‘Baahubali’ Ambati Rayudu smashing a refrigerator in Mumbai’s dugout

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rayudu's destruction

    ipl_website

    Twitter reacts to ‘Baahubali’ Ambati Rayudu smashing a refrigerator in Mumbai’s dugout

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:37 PM

    After being pushed to No.5, Ambati Rayudu took the role like fish to water, smacking the ball to all parts of the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. But one shot, one particular shot - with CSK’s Baahubali Rayudu smacking the leather off Bumrah’s bowling, smashing the refrigerator in MI’s dugout.

    Mass from Rayudu!🔥

    MI dugout just stunned!

    Hahaha! Unstoppablr Rayudu🦁

    That's a brave shot coming outta Rayudu's bat!

    Some sweat over MI's dugout! :P :P

    Hahaha! Easy.. EAsy... for him.

    Yup! He did it!

    Shot to be remembered!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down