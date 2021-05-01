Twitter fumes as Sunrisers Hyderabad sack David Warner and hand captaincy over to Williamson

Today at 4:08 PM
Earlier today, Sunrisers Hyderabad put out arguably the most controversial press release in IPL history as they confirmed that long-stand skipper David Warner was officially sacked as the franchise’s skipper. Despite Williamson being a popular figure, the decision did not go down well with the fans.
ANNOUNCEMENT!
🚨 Announcement 🚨 pic.twitter.com/B9tBDWwzHe— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 1, 2021
COMEBACK WILL BE STRONGER!
David Warner 💓 . He will come back for sure. pic.twitter.com/De5N2N1YpZ— Kris Posts (@KrisPosts) May 1, 2021
G.O.A.T
David Warner is one of the greatest IPL batsman without any doubt, the way he's been consistent in this league is just next level. Literally led from the front all these years. Won SRH the trophy in 2016. Unreal disrespect after one bad season.— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 1, 2021
SRH, NOOO!
Hope SRH have just changed captain— Bunty 🇮🇳🚩 (@bunty2134) May 1, 2021
Please don't drop Warner
Best overseas player for me
Don't forget his contribution
Waiting for Warner's class #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/GWEXFgvBiW
HE WILL BE BACK!
the disrespect Warner gets is unreal. absolute freak. Insane stats. one of the greats of the IPL. pic.twitter.com/GTTbkOCVQ1— Archit. (@IndianJoeyy) May 1, 2021
HEARTBROKEN!
It would have been better if Warner did it by himself but still...We don't deserve you king 🥺🥺💔💔 pic.twitter.com/u92oBO0McN— Ryan Ike (@RyanIke4) May 1, 2021
CLOWN MANAGEMENT?
SRH clown management should have some shame , they won their only title under Warner , he lead them to play offs multiple times. Has been the top IPL batsman over past years and carried them. But now they may even drop him from team let alone captaincy . Unreal Disrespect pic.twitter.com/3SgMmkZAZp— . (@nubhav_esque) May 1, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.