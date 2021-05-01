 user tracker image
    Twitter fumes as Sunrisers Hyderabad sack David Warner and hand captaincy over to Williamson

    Warner removed from SRH captain

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:08 PM

    Earlier today, Sunrisers Hyderabad put out arguably the most controversial press release in IPL history as they confirmed that long-stand skipper David Warner was officially sacked as the franchise’s skipper. Despite Williamson being a popular figure, the decision did not go down well with the fans.

    ANNOUNCEMENT!

    COMEBACK WILL BE STRONGER!

    G.O.A.T

    SRH, NOOO!

    HE WILL BE BACK!

    HEARTBROKEN!

    CLOWN MANAGEMENT?

