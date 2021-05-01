Reports | Dan Christian issued warning by RCB for ‘breach of contract’

Today at 11:47 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Dan Christian has reportedly been issued a warning for ‘breach of contract’ after the all-rounder, in an interview with ‘The Grade Cricketer’, made revelations that went against the franchise’s policies. The TGC channel, as a result, have taken down the interview.
Australian all-rounder Dan Christian has found himself in hot water as the 37-year-old has reportedly been issued a warning for ‘breach of contract’ by his franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Earlier this week, Christian, alongside New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson, appeared in ‘The Grade Cricketer’ channel where the all-rounder made a few funny revelations from inside RCB’s bubble that took the internet by storm.
Christian, in the candid interview, revealed that Jamieson refused to bowl to Virat Kohli in the nets with a dukes ball after the RCB skipper had requested the Kiwi seamer if he was interested in bowling to him. This was among many other funny revelations that came out in the interview, but though the reason is unclear, it is believed that Christian has been issued a warning for breach of contract. The video has been taken down by The Grade Cricketer YouTube channel.
“Earlier this afternoon, we were informed by Dan Christian that he has been issued a warning for ‘breach of contract’ following his appearance on The Grade Cricketer earlier this week,” The Grade Cricketer said on their YouTube channel.
“We don’t know if the same was applied to Kyle Jamieson. Dan was asked to request us to take the interview down by RCB. On account for our respect for Dan and his contract, we’ve taken it down.”
Christian has thus far endured a very rough IPL 2021. The 37-year-old has amassed just 3 runs from 3 innings at an average of 1.00, and is yet to take a wicket.
