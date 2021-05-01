Reports | Dan Christian issued warning by RCB for ‘breach of contract’

Christian, in the candid interview, revealed that Jamieson refused to bowl to Virat Kohli in the nets with a dukes ball after the RCB skipper had requested the Kiwi seamer if he was interested in bowling to him. This was among many other funny revelations that came out in the interview, but though the reason is unclear, it is believed that Christian has been issued a warning for breach of contract. The video has been taken down by The Grade Cricketer YouTube channel.