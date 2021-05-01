 user tracker image
    IPL 2021 | Sunrisers sack David Warner as captain; Kane Williamson to take over

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:29 PM

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have announced that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will be taking over as captain for the remainder of IPL 2021, replacing the incumbent David Warner. The franchise has also confirmed that the team will be ‘changing their overseas combination’ versus RR.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad have dropped a bombshell as long-time skipper David Warner has been sacked as the skipper of the franchise for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season. Warner, who led SRH to their maiden IPL title in 2016 and also led the franchise to the playoffs last season, endured a bad start to the ongoing season, winning just 1 of the first 6 games, and the results have seen the franchise sack the Australian as the skipper. Warner will be replaced by Kane Williamson, who also has previous leadership experience with SRH, having led the franchise to the final in the 2018 edition.

    Warner's captaincy came under question after the torrid results in the first six games of the season, but his place in the side also came under the scanner after his questionable knock in the previous game vs CSK, where he scored 57 runs in 55 balls. Whether Warner will continue to be a part of SRH's starting XI remains to be seen. 

