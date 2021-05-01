IPL 2021 | Sunrisers sack David Warner as captain; Kane Williamson to take over

Sunrisers Hyderabad have dropped a bombshell as long-time skipper David Warner has been sacked as the skipper of the franchise for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season. Warner, who led SRH to their maiden IPL title in 2016 and also led the franchise to the playoffs last season, endured a bad start to the ongoing season, winning just 1 of the first 6 games, and the results have seen the franchise sack the Australian as the skipper. Warner will be replaced by Kane Williamson, who also has previous leadership experience with SRH, having led the franchise to the final in the 2018 edition.