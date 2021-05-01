IPL 2021 | Rajasthan Royals rope in Proteas all-rounder Gerald Coetzee as Liam Livingstone’s replacement

Today at 10:17 PM
A week after Liam Livingstone’s return to England, Rajasthan Royals have announced that they have roped in 20-year-old South African pacer Gerald Coetzee as his replacement. It comes in after the franchise earlier roped in another South African, in the form of batsman Rassie van der Dussen.
Earlier this season, Rajasthan Royals were reduced to just foreign players, after a barrage of injuries and players pulling out due to personal reasons for the franchise. Having been reduced to just four foreign players, the franchise roped in South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen as Ben Stokes’ replacement.
However, now the franchise have announced that they have picked 20-year-old up and coming pacer Gerald Coetzee as the replacement for English all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who pulled out of the tournament, owing to bubble fatigue. The all-rounder has only played eight T20 games thus far in his career, with 24 runs and nine wickets.
“Rajasthan Royals have signed South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for England's Liam Livingstone for the remainder of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021,” IPL stated in its press release.
“Coetzee has played eight T20 matches so far and has taken nine wickets at an average of 23.33 in the format. He has represented his country in two under-19 World Cups,” it added.
