IPL 2021 | My bowling started to flow after ‘very special’ wicket of Kohli, reveals Harpreet Brar

Punjab’s Harpreet Brar, who bowled an all-time-great spell on Friday, revealed that things fell into place after the wicket of Kohli, post which grew in confidence to torment the RCB batters. In a dream spell that saw him also bowl a maiden, Brar accounted for the wickets of Kohli, AB and Maxwell.

25-year-old Harpreet Brar was an unsung hero in Punjab’s semi-final run in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scalping 7 wickets at an ER of 5.70, but it was on Friday that he announced his arrival to the world. Playing his first game of the season, the left-arm spinner finished with figures of 3/19 off his four overs and remarkably accounted for the wickets of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers.

It was a dream spell from the 25-year-old, and in his own words, it was the wicket of Kohli that set-up the rest of the spell. Harpreet castled Kohli on the first ball of his third over, and the left-armer revealed that his body ‘started to flow’ post the dismissal. After conceding 0/17 off his first two overs, Harpreet recorded figures of 2-1-2-3 in the next two.

“My first IPL wicket was Kohli Paaji's wicket and that was very special. It came out in a flow after that, your body opens up, you get confident and things fall in place,” Harpreet, who was named Man of the Match, said in the post match presentation.

Remarkably, though, Harpreet’s spell started off in the worst fashion imaginable as he was smacked for a six straight down the ground by Kohli on his very first ball. The left-armer was taken for another four in the very first ball of his second over, and it was only in his third over that the 25-year-old got the better of the RCB skipper. Harpreet revealed that he was not perturbed when Kohli attacked him as he knew, deep down, that he would always have the chance to bounce back.

“I wasn't overwhelmed when Kohli hit me because a bowler always gets a second chance to come back,” Harpreet said.

Harpreet’s impact on Friday extended beyond three wickets as he also amassed 25 crucial runs with the bat that helped Punjab post an above-par total. Walking in at 118/5, the southpaw held fort and gave skipper KL Rahul valuable support, and played many a lofted shots of his own to deflate an RCB unit that was thirsty for blood. Harpreet revealed that, throughout his innings, he was guided by his partner and skipper Rahul.

“When I came out to bat, I had the time to wait for a couple of overs. Rahul bhai was also talking to me about the conditions and about the shots I could play.”