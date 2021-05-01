IPL 2021 | Difference between the two sides was the execution, rues MS Dhoni

Following a close loss against MI, CSK skipper MS Dhoni has rued the loss, stating that the difference between the two sides was just execution. However, Dhoni insisted that his side would only look at every game as it comes, not worrying too much about the points table yet in the season.

After being put to bat first, Chennai Super Kings made full use of the conditions, with a brilliant batting display, with Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali kick-starting the proceedings. Once Faf and Moeen were back to the hut, Ambati Rayudu turned the unlikely batting hero on the night for Chennai, with a scintillating 27-ball 72, to take the Men in Yellow to a total of 218 after their 20 overs.

However, Chennai couldn’t quite get a breakthrough in the powerplay, which allowed Mumbai to get 71 runs at the end of the eight over. While MS Dhoni’s men got two wickets in no time, Kieron Pollard stood as the wall between them and another win on the board. The Windies all-rounder smacked a 34-ball 87, with six boundaries and eight sixes to take the five-time champions home.

In the post-match presentation, CSK skipper MS Dhoni rued the loss, stating that the difference on the night between the two sides was just execution. He added that there was a need for the bowlers to execute better and learn from the loss. Dhoni also insisted that the wicket was easy to hit, which made the chase a reality.

“It was a brilliant wicket. The difference was the execution. Not being too tough on bowlers, we dropped catches at crucial intervals. The bowlers would execute better and learn from this. If you look how it went. we were very off target when it came to execution. It is important to do that. The wicket was easy to hit,” MS Dhoni admitted in the post-match presentation.

Dhoni also reckoned that CSK as a franchise only looks at one game at a time, without much look on the IPL table, where they currently stand at the top of the table.

“In a tournament like this, you will win and lose a few close games. When you are under the pump, you learn a lot. Irrespective where we are in the points table, we take one game at a time. We hardly ever focus where we are standing on the table. That has been our good point along the way.”