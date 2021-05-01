IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Rajasthan’s clash against Hyderabad

A four-pointer early in the season is uncommon, but Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash against each other on Sunday in what is all set to be the most important match of IPL 2021 to date. The loser from Sunday’s clash could practically kiss goodbye to the playoff spot.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have quite a few commonalities - both sides have been plagued by injuries, both sides have not been afraid to let young Indian stars shine, both sides are over-dependent on their overseas recruits and well, both sides are currently reeling at the bottom of the table. The paths they’ve taken have been completely different, but these two sides have simply failed to build momentum thus far. Occasional flashes of brilliance have been dwarfed by extensive showings of mediocrity and that has, in turn, resulted in these two sides having to fight for their lives at the halfway stage of the season.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Form Guide

Rajasthan Royals - L W L

After starting off the clash against Mumbai in a domineering fashion, RR’s wheels came off at the halfway stage, post which they were run over by their opponents. Initially, they looked like they’d taken the confidence they’d garnered through the KKR win into the Mumbai clash, but an underwhelming showing with the bat in the second half of their innings meant that Mumbai walked away with quite a convincing win. The team would still take heart from the showings of their bowlers and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who seems to be finally adjusting to the highest level.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - L L W

Six games into the season, Sunrisers are yet to finalize their best XI and their showing in the CSK game indicated that they were a side struggling to gain confidence. Nothing epitomized their season more than the showing of David Warner, who, against CSK, played the worst knock of IPL 2021. On a flat deck, 57 was all he scored in 55 balls and his uncharacteristically grim showing ensured that SRH were handed a fifth defeat in the season. Positives were few and far between, and one feels that SRH would need one of Bairstow, Williamson or Warner to carry the side to victory on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Head to Head

Total - 13

Sunrisers - 7

Rajasthan - 6

No result - 0

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Last Meeting

The Sunrisers emerged victorious in these two sides’ last H2H clash, and it was a one-of-a-kind victory. SRH, chasing 155, lost both Warner and Bairstow cheaply, but then a scarcely believable partnership between Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey took the orange army home. The duo put on 140 runs in just over 15 overs to propel SRH to a handsome eight-wicket win. How Warner would love for a repeat of the same on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Probable Playing XI

SRH - David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 28, Blitzpools Fantasy XI

©

Wicket-keepers - Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen - David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders - Vijay Shankar

Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Cheten Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed

Captain - Jonny Bairstow

Vice-captain - Sanju Samson

Match info

Match - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 28

Date - Sunday, May 02, 2021

Time - 3.30 PM IST

Venue - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi