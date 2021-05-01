IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Punjab’s clash against Delhi

Having already played seven matches each, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will kick-start their respective second halves of the season by taking each other on in Ahmedabad on Super Sunday. A Delhi win would edge them closer to qualification, while Punjab would be right in contention with a victory.

It’s almost funny how both Punjab and Delhi have thus far started their IPL 2021 campaigns exactly the same way as they did in 2020. While the Kings have been inconsistent and have frustrated the fans with their hot-and-cold showings, the Capitals have grown from strength to strength and have put themselves in pole position to qualify for the playoffs. The second half of the last season saw Punjab dominate and Delhi falter, so it’ll indeed be interesting to see if the same pattern continues this season.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Form Guide

Punjab Kings - W L W

Punjab registered a much-needed ‘W’ in their last game versus RCB, and the victory has now given them a glimmer of hope heading into the second half of the season. Three wins from seven matches are far from ideal, but Mumbai’s slow start to the season means that there is every reason why Punjab can still challenge for the fourth spot. Both Rahul and Gayle, on Friday, played their best knocks of the season, and the team will particularly be over the moon with the showing of young Harpreet Brar, who bowled a once-in-a-lifetime spell versus the Royal Challengers.

Delhi Capitals - W L W

Delhi proved that their loss vs RCB was nothing but a minor blip as they smashed a listless KKR side in their previous game. As always, the Capitals put up a clinical showing with the ball, but the highlight was how they brutalized the KKR bowlers. Prithvi Shaw torched the bowlers from ball one and eventually, DC made a mockery of the 155 target they were set. Currently, there are no holes in the lineup and hence DC will enter Sunday’s clash as hot favourites.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Head to Head

Overall - 27

Punjab - 15

Delhi - 12

No Result - 0

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Last Meeting

The two sides met earlier in the season at the Wankhede, and it was a contest that the Capitals won rather comfortably. Batting first, Punjab had posted 195 on the board, but thanks to a Shikhar Dhawan 92, the Capitals chased the target down with 10 balls to spare. Sunday’s clash will not be thaaaaaat high scoring, but, nevertheless, entertainment can be expected.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Probable Playing XI

PBKS - KL Rahul (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 29, Blitzpools Fantasy XI

©

Wicket-keepers - KL Rahul

Batsmen - Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Chris Gayle

All-rounders - Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel

Bowlers - Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar

Captain - Prithvi Shaw

Vice-Captain - KL Rahul

Match Info

Match - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 29

Date - Sunday, May 2, 2021

Time - 7.30 PM IST

Venue - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad