Dwayne Bravo leaves Trinbago Knight Riders to embrace ‘new challenge’

Trinbago Knight Riders will be without one of their biggest stars in the 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been traded to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots ahead of the new season of the T20 extravaganza. Bravo, who to date has represented no CPL franchise other than the Knight Riders, has been a part of four title-winning campaigns with TKR, but the 37-year-old asserted that it was time for him to move on.

Bravo, speaking of his trade to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, expressed that he felt that it was time for him to leave TKR as he needed to move to a different franchise to ‘work with the young talent for the benefit of Cricket West Indies.’

"At this stage of my career I needed a new challenge, which is to work with the young talent for the benefit of Cricket West Indies," Bravo said in a statement, reported Cricbuzz.

"Also becoming part of a new franchise SNKP will provide me with a new challenge in CPL. I want to thank TKR for respecting my wishes and for all their support over the years. I also appreciate everything they've done for Trinidad and Tobago in general."

TKR’s team director Venky Mysore expressed that it was ‘sad’ to see Bravo leave, but asserted that the 37-year-old has been instrumental in turning TKR into the champion side it is today.

"DJ Bravo has been instrumental in not only building TKR into a champion team but also captained the team which earned three championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018. We are sad to see him leave but we respect his wishes,” Mysore said.

The trade sees wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin move the other way to the TKR side. Ramdin was the second highest-run getter in CPL 2020 for the Patriots, who finished bottom. The 2021 edition of the tournament will kick off on August 28 at Warner Park in St. Kitts.