Still areas of concern in white-ball cricket for India, need to identify wicket-taking spinner, asserts VVS Laxman

"More alarming is the steady decline in the quality of spin bowling in the 50-over format, specifically lack of skillsets will be exposed more damningly in this variant. Yuzvendra Chahal seems to have lost the confidence of the team management and Kuldeep Yadav has been out of sorts for a while. With the 50-over World Cup more than two years away, it is imperative that the net is cast far and wide and personnel capable of taking wickets in the middle overs identified and persisted with so that they grow into their roles by the time of the mega event," Laxman wrote in his column for TOI.