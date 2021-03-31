Reports | Mitchell Marsh pulls out of IPL 2021 due to bubble fatigue

Today at 4:33 PM
According to reports, Mitchell Marsh has pulled himself out of Sunrisers Hyderabad's campaign for the upcoming 2021 season, citing bubble fatigue as the reason. Cricbuzz reported that SRH have roped in an England batsman, who did well in the T20I series against India, as Marsh's replacement.
Mitchell Marsh could only take part in a single game for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 edition of the IPL and injured himself on the run up which forced him out of the side for the remainder of the season. He was expected to play a big role for the franchise this season but reports have indicated that at the last moment, Marsh has pulled out of the league, citing bubble fatigue as the major reason.
Even though the news has not been announced officially, Cricbuzz have reported that SRH have roped in a prominent England batsman, who did well in the just-concluded T20I series against India, as Marsh's replacement.
Marsh was bought by Hyderabad for a base price of Rs 2 crore in the 2020 auction and once he was out of the league, Jason Holder replaced him in the squad. The Western Australia all-rounder since recovered and was part of the Australian team in the T20I series in New Zealand recently.
Meanwhile, South African players, who are not a part of the Pakistan series, have joined their respective team's bio bubble for their mandatory seven-day isolation. While Faf du Plessis has joined Chennai Super Kings, Imran Tahir is expected to start his quarantine on Thursday.
