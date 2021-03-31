IPL 2021 | Working on my batting as coaches have told me to be ready for everything, reveals Amit Mishra

Veteran Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra has revealed that he's working to improve his batting as he has been told to be ready to contribute with the bat as well. Ajinkya Rahane, who's set to play a major role in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, stated that he's looking to get into the groove.

Not many know that Amit Mishra has a double century in first-class cricket. Known for his prodigal spinning abilities, the DC player averaged 21.60 with the bat in Tests and has four fifties to his credit. And just ahead of the 2021 IPL, the Delhi Capitals have started their practice session at the Cricket Club of India, and want the 38-year-old to do well with the bat as well.

Amit Mishra, who had got injured midway through the season and was ruled out of the tournament, revealed that he's working hard on his batting apart from bowling after instructions from the coaching staff to be prepared for everything.

"I am working on my batting. The coaches have also told me to keep practising my batting as there might be situations in matches when I will have to string partnerships of 25-30 runs," Mishra said, reported HT.

"We need to be ready for everything. Basically, if I am batting with a recognized batsman then I should focus on taking singles and giving the strike to my partner," he said.

He also added that everyone is preparing hard for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

"All the boys are looking good here on the field. They are all ready to put in the hard yards and it's nice to see the youngsters practicing hard as well," Mishra said.

After an injury to Shreyas Iyer, it is likely that Ajinkya Rahane, who had started off the year by leading India to glory Down Under, will be playing a pivotal role for the side. He said that he's looking to get his rhythm back after not having played for some time.

"I batted for the first time in 20 days. We came out after being in quarantine for seven days, so I was just looking to get into the groove and get into a good rhythm," said senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane.