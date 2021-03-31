IPL 2021 | My intention is to play well and enjoy cricket with KKR, admits Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh, who found a new team in KKR, has admitted that his intentions are to go out and play his natural game and enjoy cricket with the franchise. While admitting that expectations are part of the stint, he added as a 40-year-old he knows his fitness levels and what exactly has to be done.

At the eleventh hour last year, Harbhajan Singh pulled out of the Indian Premier League, which led to a mini-crisis for the franchise, Chennai Super Kings. While CSK succumbed to their worst-ever finish in the league, the off-spinner returned to the Auction pool, only to be bought at the base price by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ahead of his return to the Indian Premier League, with his third franchise, KKR, Harbhajan admitted that his intention is to go out and play well alongside enjoying cricket with the franchise.

"I have got nothing to prove to anyone. My intention is to play well, enjoy my stint out there in the middle and playing cricket still gives me that satisfaction,” Harbhajan told PTI, reported Outlook.

While at the age of 40, Harbhajan joins the unique list of Chris Gayle, the off-spinner added that he has set a standard for himself and that would be the deciding factor of his season.

"I have set a standard for myself and if I don’t meet that, I don’t need anyone else but I will blame myself. I need to ask myself, did I put in the optimum effort that was required," he added.

Alongside that, the off-spinner insisted that he was well-aware of what fitness levels are required for a 40-year-old to succeed in the tournament. Back in 2018, Harbhajan turned up to the CSK camp, without any match-practise and ended the tournament as one of the vital cogs of the franchise’s bowling unit.

"Yes, I am not a 20-year-old anymore and won’t be training like I did then. But yes, as a 40-year-old, I know I am fit and will certainly do what is required to succeed at this level.

This time around, Harbhajan’s duties won’t be restricted to just his game, the off-spinner would also double up as the mentor to the other spinners in the KKR setup. Regarding this, the off-spinner from Jalandhar insisted that he wouldn’t wait for Kuldeep to come to him for help. In case he sees an area of improvement, Harbhajan himself would offer help to the left-arm unorthodox spinner.

"Why will I wait for Kuldeep to come to me? I have never had such egos in my life. If I see anything that needs to be told, I will go up to him and perhaps give him a suggestion as to what he could do better. That’s what seniors are for."