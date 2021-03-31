IPL 2021 | MI players have shown good form, they will be hard to beat, insists Sunil Gavaskar 

Today at 9:49 AM
Former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar has reckoned that in the white-ball series against England, MI players have shown good form, and the side will be hard to win against in the IPL. He also added that the way Hardik Pandya bowled in the final ODI bodes well for the defending champions.
Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya who form the backbone of the Mumbai Indians batting recently showed good form with the bat against England. Ishan started off well with an aggressive fifty while Suryakumar also played two good knocks and showcased great form in the T20Is. Pandya brothers also did well, especially Hardik Pandya, who played good knocks with the bat against England in the ODIs after struggling initially in the T20Is.
Former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar feels that MI players like Kishan and Surya have shown good form and the defending champions will not be easy to win against in the IPL starting from April 9.
"I think Mumbai Indians will be hard to beat. We have seen their players coming to form. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, the way they batted. Mumbai Indian players, who took part in this T20I series and ODI series [vs England], have shown they are in good form," Gavaskar said while speaking on Star Sports, reported TOI.
Hardik Pandya bowled a lot of overs in the T20Is before he was given rest from bowling duties in the first two ODIs against England. But in the series-decider, he bowled nine overs, including the important 49th one, and did a great job. Gavaskar stated that it's a very good sign that he's bowling not only for MI but also Indian cricket.
"The way Hardik Pandya has come to the party not just for Mumbai Indians, it was important for Indian cricket to see him bowl nine overs. It means he is ready to play nine overs. It (the World Test Championship final) is going to be in June, there is still time for that but the way he has come back is very good for Mumbai and Indian cricket," Gavaskar said.
