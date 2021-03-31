IPL 2021 | Jason Roy signs up with Sunrisers Hyderabad as replacement for Mitchell Marsh

Today at 6:19 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed up Jason Roy as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons. Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat Lions & later featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 edition.
Mitchell Marsh could only take part in a single game for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 edition of the IPL and injured himself on the run up which forced him out of the side for the remainder of the season. He was expected to play a big role for the franchise this season but now he has ruled himself out of the mega event.
Marsh, who made his Indian Premier League debut in 2010 has played a total of 21 IPL games. His replacement, Jason Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat Lions & later featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 IPL edition. He has played a total of 8 matches and scored 179 runs with one half-century to his name.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have acquired Roy at his base price of INR 2 Crore.