IPL 2021 | It is on every player's wishlist to play under MS Dhoni, expresses Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing for CSK under MS Dhoni as he feels it's on everyone's wishlist to play under him. He also added that CSK have a great structure in place and they are a very calm franchise that doesn't press the panic button.

Just after playing a blinder in the second innings of the second Test against India, soon afterwards the English all-rounder Moeen Ali landed a hefty contract with the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL mini-auctions. In IPL 2020, he wasn't given many opportunities in the RCB unit despite the UAE pitches assisting spinners and the Virat Kohli-led side lacking good middle-order players. He wasn't even retained by the Bangalore-based franchise ahead of the auctions.

However, the 33-year-old isn't fretting over the RCB snub and is all excited to ply his trade for the Men in Yellow as IPL returns back to India this year. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will again take charge of things at CSK and the spinning all-rounder is all excited to play under him as he feels a 'great captain' improves the game of players which Dhoni does.

"I've spoken to players who have played under MS and they tell me how he improves their game. I believe a great captain does that. I think it's something on every player's wish list to play under MS. I think it's the confidence and the clarity he gives people. It's exciting," Moeen was quoted as saying by the CSK website, reported HT.

The left-handed batsman also stated that he's lucky to have good team management that takes off pressure from the players.

"It's very important to have strong leadership and coaches who stay calm, who take the pressure off the players as much as they can and are consistent. We are very lucky we have that," he further said.

CSK might have had their worst season yet last year but Moeen is chuffed about the team's chances to win in this year's IPL. He also added that CSK are a very calm franchise and don't quite panic.

"At CSK I feel the reality is there for us to win the competition. I'm excited about playing with the players we have here.

"I think what differentiates CSK from other teams is actually how they structure everything, from the squad they have to the way they do things. They look a very calm franchise that doesn't panic," the former RCB allrounder added.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in their tournament opener on April 10 in Mumbai.