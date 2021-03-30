WI vs SL | Kraigg Brathwaite hints at batting promotion for Rahkeem Cornwall

In the wake of Rahkeem Cornwall’s performances with the bat, 61 and 43*, Kraigg Brathwaite has hinted that the all-rounder could get a batting promotion in the Windies playing XI. He also added that the first session on day two would be crucial to the hosts’ chances of tilting the Test match.

Having shown his batting prowess in the Caribbean Premier League, for the St Lucia Zouks, Rahkeem Cornwall’s stock as an all-rounder rose to an all-time high. However, in the international scene, the all-rounder was still struggling to score the handy runs for the Maroons, until the series against Sri Lanka. In the ongoing series, the all-rounder has already set his high score at 61 before scoring an unbeaten 43 at the end of day one’s play of the second Test.

West Indies’ skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, who is unbeaten on 99 himself, stitched a 65 runs partnership with the all-rounder, lifting the hosts out of trouble from 185/6, as West Indies finished the day on 287/7. Brathwaite, in the wake of Rahkeem Cornwall’s monumental effort, suggested that the off-spinning all-rounder could move up the batting order and insisted that the Big Man always had the ability to bat well.

“Tomorrow is a very crucial day, first hour, first session is very crucial for us. He (Cornwall) is on his way (to move up the batting order), he always had the ability to bat, it's good to see him getting some scores,” Brathwaite told broadcasters, reported Cricbuzz.

Brathwaite also added that Windies are two wickets too many at the stage but is happy with the position that they find themselves in after a slump in the middle part of the day, where they were 185/6.

The opener, who is on the verge of another century, insisted that cashing in on the ball balls and rotation were vital components on a tough day’s play for the hosts.

“For me, just want to play the ball as late as possible, that was the key. Sri Lanka (have) a disciplined bowling unit, for me, just cashing in on the bad balls and when the ball wasn't spinning, rotating as much as possible. Probably two wickets too many, but still happy with the position.