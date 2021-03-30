Twitter reacts to ‘chaos in Napier’ as match officials provide Bangladesh with new target after 9 balls
Today at 4:25 PM
Cricket never ceases to amaze. Just when you thought you’d seen it all, absolute chaos erupted in Napier as Bangladesh, after being told they needed to chase 148 off 16 overs, were provided with a ‘new’ target 9 balls into their chase. The revision resulted in the game being temporarily halted.
Cricket is a joke
How is it possible to start a run chase without knowing what you’re chasing? Crazy stuff. #NZvBAN— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 30, 2021
Crazy scenes in Napier
Play has been stopped as they don't know the target. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/Jh3N7K9tGM— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 30, 2021
True
Napier always witnesses unique breaks in play— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) March 30, 2021
Rain
Sun
Wrong Entry in DL calculator#NZvBAN
Match referees should've taken maths classes seriously
Game suspended due to Maths... #NZvBan— Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) March 30, 2021
Without knowing the target, 2nd innings began.. 🤣— Neel Patel (@NeelPatel189) March 30, 2021
Crazy things happening at Napier! #NZvBAN
How on earth is it possible to start without knowing the exact target?
The sun has stopped play and now an unknown target. Cricket is a joke 😂 #NZvBAN— EEMS (@NaeemahBenjamin) March 30, 2021
This is why you should take your school day's math class seriously 😳#NZvBAN #newTarget— Ashik🤸 (@Parasite69eapq) March 30, 2021
After all these years and technology ICC couldn’t prepare a software to calculate the D/L score
How can you be an ICC Match Referee and not know how to calculate DLS targets correctly...? #NZvBan #Farce— Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) March 30, 2021
" Play has been stopped as they don't know the target"— S A L A R 🇵🇰 (@JabraAfridian) March 30, 2021
😂😂😂#NZvBAN
Play stopped due to rain.— AYUSH (@ayush_22yards) March 30, 2021
Play stopped due to sun light.
Play stopped due to unknown target.
Cricket is banter!#NZvBAN
