    Twitter reacts to 'chaos in Napier' as match officials provide Bangladesh with new target after 9 balls

    NZ batsmen walking off the field as rain interrupts play in Napier

    Twitter reacts to 'chaos in Napier' as match officials provide Bangladesh with new target after 9 balls

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:25 PM

    Cricket never ceases to amaze. Just when you thought you’d seen it all, absolute chaos erupted in Napier as Bangladesh, after being told they needed to chase 148 off 16 overs, were provided with a ‘new’ target 9 balls into their chase. The revision resulted in the game being temporarily halted.

    Cricket is a joke

    Crazy scenes in Napier

    True

    Match referees should've taken maths classes seriously

    How on earth is it possible to start without knowing the exact target? 

    After all these years and technology ICC couldn’t prepare a software to calculate the D/L score

