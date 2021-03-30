NZ vs BAN | Never been involved in a game where no one knows the target, fumes Russell Domingo

Bangladesh's head coach Russell Domingo has expressed his displeasure post the second T20I and stated that he has never been in a game where the target was unknown like today. He added that the Bangladesh side was waiting to know the target but it got delayed and termed it as 'frustrating'.

In one of the most bizarre incidents in cricket, the second T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh turned controversial after a revised Duckworth Lewis (DLS) target was changed after nine balls. In the second innings, Bangladesh were supposedly told that they were chasing 148 off 16 overs, but nine balls into the innings, they were given a new target which also resulted in a temporary stoppage of play. The target was revised to 170 in 16 overs. But that was not the end of confusion as after 13 overs, the visitors were again given revised target and it was revealed that they needed 171 runs in 16 overs to win the game.

It has left Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo fuming as he stated that never before he has been involved in a game where the target was not known, post the 28-run-loss.

"I have never been involved in a game where players going out don't know what the target is, or don't know what the Duckworth Lewis (DLS) target is, or later on nobody has the idea of how many runs do we need after five overs, after six overs and so on.

"I have never been involved in a game like that before where the game starts and no one quite knows what the target was. I don't think the game should have started until it was finalised and there was a clear indication of what we require and what we need at certain stages, so I don't think that was good enough this evening," Domingo said, reported Cricbuzz.

He said that they were waiting for the target but it was delayed and termed the whole DLS fiasco 'frustrating'.

"They (match officials) were waiting for it (target) and I think I was explained that normally you get it one or two balls into the game. But we hadn't received it and were waiting for it and then it got delayed further... Look no excuses but it was very frustrating for us. They were waiting for the print outs and the calculation to take place but they couldn't delay the game longer... so yeah that's very frustrating,'' he said.

Domingo was also not happy with the way the game was resumed amid a bit of rain in Napier and felt it was slippery and also added that it was as if everything was against the visitors.

"I don't think a team fields for that long in that much rain. It was slippery. The ball was wet. No excuses but it all seemed to be stacked against us this evening in terms of the conditions," Domingo said. "I have never seen a game starting in rain when we came out for four or five overs. I don't think the rules have changed but I was under the impression the covers don't come off until rain stops. The first ball can't be bowled until the rain stops. Maybe the rules have changed. I am not too sure,'' he said.