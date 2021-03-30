Irfan Pathan becomes fourth ‘India Legends’ player to test COVID-19 positive

Irfan Pathan, who represented ‘India Legends’ in the Road Safety World Series, confirmed on Monday that he tested positive for Covid-19, albeit without any symptoms. Irfan, after Sachin Tendulkar, S Badrinath and Yusuf Pathan, is the fourth ‘India Legends’ player to test positive for the virus.

All three of Tendulkar, Badrinath and Yusuf were Irfan’s teammates in the Road Safety World Series, thus inciting fears that these four cases could just be the tip of the iceberg.

Irfan took to Twitter to confirm the news and urged those who came in close contact with him to get themselves tested.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in recent past to please get themselves tested," Irfan wrote on Twitter.

"Urging all to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Wishing you all good health."

The second phase of the inaugural Road Safety World Series, which re-started earlier this year, was played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The venue oversaw fans and the tournament was eventually won by the hosts, India, who downed a strong Sri Lanka Legends side in the final earlier this month.