IPL 2021 | Was humbling to get such a high price tag, my breath was taken away, admits Chris Morris

Rajasthan Royals' latest recruit Chris Morris has admitted that it was a humbling experience to go for a hefty amount in the auction and it took his breath away for how surprising it was. The Protean also added that he has done everything to be as fit as possible and will be ready from the word go.

South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who was surprisingly not retained by the RCB despite a great 2020 IPL, went for a bombshell as RR acquired his services at INR 16.25 crore. He's the most expensive IPL buy and will be a key part of the Rajasthan-based franchise especially in the absence of Jofra Archer, who otherwise leads the bowling attack.

Reflecting on the experience of igniting a bidding war in the mini-auctions, he said that it gives him confidence that so many teams wanted him. He also added that his 'breath was taken away' with the price tag.

"We all know for you to go for a high price tag, it means that people want you in their team and that your services are quite valued so yeah it gives you quite a lot of confidence.

"I'll be the first person to say that my breath was taken away. I did not expect, first of all, to be bought for that much and for so many teams to want my services, so yeah it is definitely a humbling feeling. It took my breath away for that to happen, and for teams to keep going for me like that blew my mind. I never in my wildest dreams thought that I'd be playing in my eighth IPL. So for me to still be playing, for me still to be needed, for my services to be valued is very cool, and very humbling," Morris said, reported Cricbuzz.

RCB had released the all-rounder as there were fitness concerns with the lanky South African player. However, he cleared the air around his fitness and stated he has done everything that he could have to be as fit as possible.

"All my preps have been right but the injuries have come at the wrong time. I think last year was a bit of a different one - there wasn't any cricket coming into the IPL so there were a lot of soft tissue injuries, lots of pulled muscles just because of the lack of cricket. Like I keep reiterating, I've done everything I can to keep cricket fit and when that first game comes, I'll be ready to go," Morris said.

He had taken part in the CSA T20 Challenge for Titans and the 33-year-old feels that will hold him in good stead as he had a long pre-season.

"It's a case where there hasn't been much match practice so I've done everything I can. I've basically had one big long pre-season. That's what I've been telling people since my Titans time. I've been running around, bowling my overs, bowling with the red ball, so yeah I've been doing everything I can without actually playing cricket. There's no club cricket in South Africa at the moment (due to Covid-19). There hasn't been an opportunity to really play cricket but...end of the day injury is part of the game. I've been on the unlucky side of it, I'd like to call it that."

The Protean is set to lead the death bowling attack in the absence of Jofra Archer and he's all ready for the challenge.

"I think at the death, the person with the clearest mind usually comes out on top but you've got to accept the fact that you're going to go for runs at the death. It's about limiting the damage. Next day when the sun comes up, you can't keep looking back. You can learn from it, but can't keep looking back. You've got to look forward."

Morris will be playing this year under RR's newly appointed skipper Sanju Samson. He feels lucky enough that he knows the Indian cricketer beforehand as they have earlier played together as well.

"A new captain in an IPL team is always exciting and I'll be giving Sanju 100 percent support. I am obviously quite lucky because I have a good equation with Sanju. I've played with him at Rajasthan and I've played with him at Delhi so I've got a very good relationship with him."