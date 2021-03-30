Indian Women’s T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur tests COVID-19 positive

However, Indian T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who was injured and ruled out of the three-match T20I series against South Africa, has tested positive for COVID-19, after developing symptoms of mild-fever. The all-rounder is currently self-isolating at home, with their next series unknown. Harmanpreet becomes the fifth high-profile case in the last week, with Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Subramaniam Badrinath all testing positive earlier in the week.