Indian Women’s T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur tests COVID-19 positive

After being injured for the entire T20I series against South Africa, Sportstar has reported that Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has tested COVID-19 positive after developing mild symptoms. Harmanpreet becomes the fifth high-profile cricketer to catch the virus in the last three days.
Following last year’s Women's T20 Challenge series, the Indian women played their first international fixture against South Africa earlier last month, in a full-fledged white-ball series. While India had no clue against the visitors in the 50-over series, which they lost 4-1, they won a solitary game in the T20I series, which they lost 2-1.
However, Indian T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who was injured and ruled out of the three-match T20I series against South Africa, has tested positive for COVID-19, after developing symptoms of mild-fever. The all-rounder is currently self-isolating at home, with their next series unknown. Harmanpreet becomes the fifth high-profile case in the last week, with Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Subramaniam Badrinath all testing positive earlier in the week.
"She is self-isolating at home. She got tested yesterday and the report came positive today morning. She had mild fever since four days so thought it was best to get tested. She is doing fine otherwise and should recover soon," a source close to the player told PTI.
In the 50-over series, she showed signs of form, with a blistering half-century and a 40 but injuries meant that she was unavailable for the entire T20I series leg, which was dominated by Shafali Verma.
"She was getting tested regularly during the South Africa series so she must have caught the virus after that only," the source added.
