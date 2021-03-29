ZIM vs PAK | Pakistan’s tour to Zimbabwe to be played behind closed doors

On Sunday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Pakistan’s tour to Zimbabwe, which consists of two Tests and three T20Is, would be played behind closed doors. The decision has been taken despite the low number of COVID-cases in the African country, as the two sides meet yet again.

Over the next few months, Pakistan are set to clash against both South Africa and Zimbabwe in the white-ball format. While their series against South Africa is set to clash with the Indian Premier League, the series against Zimbabwe is set to be played behind closed doors, which has been confirmed by PCB.

The series, which begins on April 21, with the three-match T20I series would conclude with a two-match Test series, from April 29 to May 3 and May 7 to 11 respectively. Pakistan would travel with the same 35-man squad, picked for the South Africa series, after clearing the COVID-19 tests.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has been at the forefront of the revival of international cricket in the post-Covid-19 world and the tour of Zimbabwe is another step in that direction," Zakir Khan, PCB director of international cricket, said in a statement.

"We have always maintained that cricket and Covid-19 can co-exist in a safe and secure environment, and we continue to demonstrate this to ensure the game develops and flourishes in these difficult and challenging times,” he added.

Last year, the two sides met in October-November, in a three-match limited-overs series. However, this time around, the two sides would not only play the shortest format but would also play a two-match Test series. Despite the control over COVID-19 cases in Zimbabwe, the entire series would be played behind closed doors.

"The tour of our men's side at the back of our women's team first-ever visit of Zimbabwe is a testimony that the two boards - the PCB and Zimbabwe Cricket - enjoy excellent relations and are always ready to lend support to each other,” he added.

“Our cricket sides have always enjoyed visiting and playing cricket in Zimbabwe, and though our fans and followers will be unable to watch live-action, I am sure they will continue to support both the sides and their favourite cricketers like they have done since May 2020 through digital media."