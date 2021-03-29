Would be keen to captain Australia if the opportunity came by, admits Steve Smith

Steve Smith, who was stripped of the captaincy in 2018, has admitted that he would be keen to captain the country once again if the opportunity came by in the future. In the wake of the ball-tampering scandal incident in 2018, Smith was banned for a year before making his return.

On the back of Australia’s home defeat to India, 3-1, the criticism surrounding the current skipper Tim Paine has increased multi-fold. Various reports suggested that the wicketkeeper batsman’s days in international cricket are numbered and Steve Smith could regain the leadership duties for Australia.

Over the last two years, the right-hander has made a strong case for himself, returning to instant form and leading Australia to retain the Ashes, away from home. While he had a tough start against India in the recent series loss, he regained form later in the series to deliver telling performances against the visitors.

Steve Smith, in an interview with News Corp, admitted that he would be keen to take up the leadership duties if it came his way.

“I’ve certainly had a lot of time to think about it and I guess now I’ve got to a point where if the opportunity did come up again I would be keen,” Smith told News Corp, reported BBC.

"I've certainly had a lot of time to think about it and I guess now I've got to a point where if the opportunity did come up again I would be keen," Smith told News Corp, reported BBC.

"If it was what Cricket Australia wanted and it was what was best for the team at the time, it's certainly something I would be interested in now, that's for sure," he added.

Smith not only made his presence felt in the longest format but also in the shorter formats, where he was consistently topping the scoring charts for the Australian national team. However, the right-hander insisted that if he didn’t get the role as well, it wouldn’t matter too much as he would continue to support the duo of Tim Paine and Aaron Finch.

"I feel as though I'd be in a better place if the opportunity did come up. If it doesn't, that's fine as well and I'd support whoever is in charge the same way I've supported Tim and Finchy," he added.