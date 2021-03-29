Twitter reacts to Thisara Perera becoming the first Sri Lankan to score six sixes in an over

Today at 5:39 PM
Thisara Perera joined the likes of Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard, amidst others on the list of players to have scored six sixes in an over. Perera during his 13-ball 52 in List-A cricket took on the bowling of Dilhan Cooray, becoming the first Sri Lankan to achieve the feat.
Thisara Perera is doing wonders in List A cricket
6 sixes in an over in a professional game:— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 28, 2021
Garfield Sobers (FC) 1968
Ravi Shastri (FC) 1985
HH Gibbs (ODI) 2007
Yuvraj Singh (T20I) 2007
Ross Whiteley (T20) 2017
Haztratullah Zazai (T20) 2018
Leo Carter (T20) 2020
Kieron Pollard (T20I) 2021
THISARA PERERA (List A) 2021
Thisara Perera Smashed 6 Sixes in an over for army sports club in the One day tournament at Sri Lanka.— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 28, 2021
What a blistering knock
Thisara Perera hit 6 sixes in an over for Army Sports club— Nikhil Verma (@nikhilkrverma) March 28, 2021
6️⃣️6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣️— Numbers.lk (@Numberslka) March 28, 2021
Thisara Perera Smashed 6 Sixes in an over of Dilhan Cooray (Bloomfield ) and a 13-ball half-century.! 2nd fastest 50 in all list-A cricket.#Cricket 🏏🇱🇰 #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/AhFzR2ojcr
Second fastest List A fifty ever recorded
Thisara Perera hit six 6s in an over vs Dilhan Cooray— Chathura Kumarasinghe (@chathudk) March 28, 2021
and a 13-ball half-century 😮#SLC50over
Thisara Perera became the first Sri Lankan to hit Six 6s in a professional cricket match.— Aqeeb (@Aqibmzm) March 28, 2021
He smacked 36 runs off the final over (overs per innings - 41) of SL Army innings against Bloomfield.
The Bowler was Dilhan Cooray. He had conceded 73 runs off his 4 overs.#CricStatsSL
He is the first Sri Lankan to smash six sixes in an over
Fastest List A 50s ever recorded— Aqeeb (@Aqibmzm) March 28, 2021
12 - Kaushalya Weeraratne in 2005/06
13 - Thisara Perera - TODAY
14 - R.K. Kleinveldt - in 2010/11#CricStatsSL #SLC50overs
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.