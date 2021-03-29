 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Thisara Perera becoming the first Sri Lankan to score six sixes in an over

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Thisara Perera during a post match press conferene

    Getty

    Twitter reacts to Thisara Perera becoming the first Sri Lankan to score six sixes in an over

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:39 PM

    Thisara Perera joined the likes of Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard, amidst others on the list of players to have scored six sixes in an over. Perera during his 13-ball 52 in List-A cricket took on the bowling of Dilhan Cooray, becoming the first Sri Lankan to achieve the feat.

    Thisara Perera is doing wonders in List A cricket

    What a blistering knock

    Second fastest List A fifty ever recorded

    He is the first Sri Lankan to smash six sixes in an over

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down