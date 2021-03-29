IND vs ENG | Wanted to take the majority of the balls and take it deep, reveals Sam Curran

It was India's game to lose till about 31st over of England's innings - specifically, till Moeen Ali's dismissal - but Sam Curran had other plans in his head. First with Adil Rashid and then with Mark Wood, Curran launched a calculated assault to give India a tough time on the field. He denied strikes to Mark Wood even though the required run rate was mounting and that assured self-confidence told a story of sorts. Gutted at the end of the day, Curran stated that he wanted to take the game deep to keep England's chances alive.