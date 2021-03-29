IND vs ENG | Wanted to take the majority of the balls and take it deep, reveals Sam Curran

Today at 10:43 AM
Sam Curran, who played a brave innings to almost give India a scare, has stated that he wanted to take the game deep into the trenches by keeping the strike on most of the balls. He has further added that even though England lost the game, he was very happy about his own batting performance.
It was India's game to lose till about 31st over of England's innings - specifically, till Moeen Ali's dismissal - but Sam Curran had other plans in his head. First with Adil Rashid and then with Mark Wood, Curran launched a calculated assault to give India a tough time on the field. He denied strikes to Mark Wood even though the required run rate was mounting and that assured self-confidence told a story of sorts. Gutted at the end of the day, Curran stated that he wanted to take the game deep to keep England's chances alive.
"I wanted to take the majority of the balls and take it deep. It was hard to defend, but Natarajan bowled really well in the end and shows why he's a really good bowler. I realized that one side was shorter and Bhuvi is a fantastic bowler so I played him out," Curran said in the post-match presentation.
With India dropping crucial catches one after another, there was a genuine fear among the Indian fans that Curran would spill the game for the home side. The Indian bowling unit managed to hold their nerve at the crucial juncture before the game went in India's favour. While the Surrey cricketer admitted that he was gutted for the loss, he was happy for his personal performance.
"We didn't win the game, but happy with the way I played. I love winning, but it was a great experience. I haven't done that for England for a long time, but in the end we lost," he added.
