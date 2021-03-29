IND vs ENG | Enjoy playing on such bouncy and true wicket, admits Shikhar Dhawan

While his opportunities dried in the shortest format, he got himself another chance with the ODI series, where skipper Virat Kohli stressed the importance of the left-hander and Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. In just the first innings, the opener scored a scintillating 98, where he made the English bowlers work for his wicket. After a rare failure in the second ODI, Dhawan came back strongly in the third, with a quick-fire 67 at the top of the order alongside Rohit to give India a brisk start.