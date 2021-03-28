Yusuf Pathan tests positive for COVID-19

Former Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who had retired from international cricket last month, and had recently turned up for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series, was tested positive for Coronavirus amid rising cases of the deadly disease in the country. The hard-hitting batsman was an integral part of India Legends title win in the recently-concluded tournament and had even scored a half-century in the finale against Sri Lanka. Yusuf Pathan had performed exceeding well and his clean-hitting and big sixes were applauded by one and all. Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf had done a great job as middle-ordee batsmen for India Legends.