Yusuf Pathan tests positive for COVID-19

Today at 10:22 AM
Former Indian batsman Yusuf Pathan took to social media and announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He requested everyone who had come in contact with him recently to get tested for the novel Coronavirus and revealed that he had quarantined himself at home after COVID confirmation.
Former Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who had retired from international cricket last month, and had recently turned up for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series, was tested positive for Coronavirus amid rising cases of the deadly disease in the country. The hard-hitting batsman was an integral part of India Legends title win in the recently-concluded tournament and had even scored a half-century in the finale against Sri Lanka. Yusuf Pathan had performed exceeding well and his clean-hitting and big sixes were applauded by one and all. Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf had done a great job as middle-ordee batsmen for India Legends.
Yusuf took to Twitter and posted, "I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required."
"I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," he added in his tweet.
Notably, Sachin Tendulkar, who had also participated in the Road Safety World Series, was also tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. So, Yusuf Pathan is the second player to have tested positive after having participated in the tournament.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.