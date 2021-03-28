Twitter reacts to Livingstone’s horrible ball leading to another horrendous shot from Rahul to leave India in a mess

Today at 4:07 PM
Against the run of play, India lost three wickets to the spin of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali, and thus the rebuilding job was on the shoulder of KL Rahul. However, in what was one of the worst shots of the year, Rahul was dismissed to Liam Livingstone by playing a disastrous one handed shot.
Most disastrous shot of 2021!
March 28, 2021
In 2030 Liam Livingstone will tell his kids that KL Rahul is his maiden International wicket.— Manish (@iHitman55) March 28, 2021
Livingstone got a OC wicket of KL Rahul : Abhi— AD (@cricadharsh) March 28, 2021
KL Rahul wicket will win us the match.— The Rhetorical male. (@abracadabra_0) March 28, 2021
Kohli should bowl Rohit Sharma today as tribute to KL Rahul’s wicket to Livingstone #IndvEng— NRJ (@UltimateNRJ) March 28, 2021
Poor shot from KL Rahul
That was not a wicket taking delivery which got KL Rahul out. #INDvENG— Tarunkumar (@Imtarun2378) March 28, 2021
Bonus wicket for England as Liam Livingstone gets KL Rahul #INDvsENG— Sandesh Nikam (@SandeshNikam_12) March 28, 2021
Man KL Rahul. How can you be so dumb, man?— Bubba Gump Shrimp Company (@wildcardgyan) March 28, 2021
Not wicket taking delieveries from England bowlers but seems like its their day.#KLRahul gone for utter poor delievery😭#INDvsENG— sai ram (@sairam637) March 28, 2021
Liam Livingstone has burgled the wicket of KL Rahul with some absolute filth. Great to see! 🤣👍— Mark Bromley (@bromWWFC) March 28, 2021
