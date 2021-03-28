 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Livingstone’s horrible ball leading to another horrendous shot from Rahul to leave India in a mess

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Poor shot from KL Rahul

    BCCI_twitter

    Twitter reacts to Livingstone’s horrible ball leading to another horrendous shot from Rahul to leave India in a mess

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:07 PM

    Against the run of play, India lost three wickets to the spin of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali, and thus the rebuilding job was on the shoulder of KL Rahul. However, in what was one of the worst shots of the year, Rahul was dismissed to Liam Livingstone by playing a disastrous one handed shot.

    Most disastrous shot of 2021!

    Hahaha! That's true!

    May turn out like that! :P

    LOL!

    Poor shot from KL Rahul

    100% Correct

    That was a bit harsh, maybe!

    Yeah! Absolutely England pure luck.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down