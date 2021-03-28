Twitter reacts to India clinching last-over thriller to wrap the series 2-1

Today at 10:43 PM
After a scare in the closing stages of the match, India managed to snatch away a seven-run win against England in the third ODI and along with that the series 2-1. Brilliant innings from Sam Curran ensured the match rolled down to the penultimate over of the game at the MCA Stadium, in Pune.
The youngster has shown nerves of steel !!
Sam Curran take a bow!!— Spiderman (@returnspiderman) March 28, 2021
MOM should be Sam Curran. Period.— Jiतेন 📈 (@im_jiten2) March 28, 2021
Absolute fun to watch the young lad batting!
Sam Curran batting 💥 pic.twitter.com/6dHF8bFuqF— Tej_Chanti (@Teju_chanti) March 28, 2021
That's True
#INDvsENG #TeamIndia— Hariom Verma (@HrHariomVerma) March 28, 2021
Dhoni after seeing Sam Curran and Shardul's performance today: pic.twitter.com/Aa8J4SzdKg
Won millions of hearts!
Trophy goes to India 🇮🇳 🇮🇳— Er. Mukesh Dookiya (@Mukesh_Dookiya) March 28, 2021
Hearts 💕 goes to Sam Curran.
Hard luck champ.❤👏👏
#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/biAd1mBQhr
Hahaha! Can just feel it.
Like I said 3rd odi is still yet to happen 😏😏— Niti sharma (@Niti_sharma_28) March 28, 2021
P.s. Sam curran scared me for a moment
He played his hearts out..#samcurran pic.twitter.com/vNf19HXKRZ— Mahesh (@mahesh_4you) March 28, 2021
CSK be like: Namma Payya da ava!
Curran don't win the battles. They win hearts— Indal Singh Kushwah (@kushwah_indal) March 28, 2021
Well Played Sam Curran #samcurran#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/q00sYf2riY
Sad end to the match for Sam Curran
#India win— Tilak (@ORbhai_tilak) March 28, 2021
But feeling very unlucky for this man💔 #samcurran
Hope he will continue his form in #csk colours 💛#INDvENG #INDvsENG #whistelpodu pic.twitter.com/dfnYSWgVVr
Dhoni fans remembering the past moments after seeing Sam Curran's batting - #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/cnMhryIEzn— ANJAANNAA (@heyanjhere) March 28, 2021
<3
Congratulations team India thank u sam Curran for an outstanding spirit— jicksonjose (@jicksonjose) March 28, 2021
