    Twitter reacts to India clinching last-over thriller to wrap the series 2-1

    Natarajan gave india 7 run win

    Twitter reacts to India clinching last-over thriller to wrap the series 2-1

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:43 PM

    After a scare in the closing stages of the match, India managed to snatch away a seven-run win against England in the third ODI and along with that the series 2-1. Brilliant innings from Sam Curran ensured the match rolled down to the penultimate over of the game at the MCA Stadium, in Pune.

    The youngster has shown nerves of steel !!

    Absolute fun to watch the young lad batting!

    That's True

    Won millions of hearts!

    Hahaha! Can just feel it.

    CSK be like: Namma Payya da ava!

    Sad end to the match for Sam Curran

    <3

