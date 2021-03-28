Twitter reacts to Hardik thanking Dhawan with folded hands after latter helps cover up his mess

Today at 7:27 PM
Both Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan are two characters on the cricket field and help entertain the audience with some real theatrics. Today, Hardik dropped a silly catch at mid-off to give Ben Stokes a reprieve, but when Dhawan gobbled up one, Pandya was full of incredible reactions.
Hardik Pandya generally doesn’t drop catches and whenever he does, it is bound to attract countless reactions from everyone watching the game of cricket. After Bhuvneshwar Kumar extracted a lob off Ben Stokes, Hardik dropped the catch at mid-off to leave the dressing room in splits.
It was as simple a catch as it would take, something as Deep Dasgupta stated on air, that Pandya would take 99 out of 100 times on another day. Even if it was a minor blunder, the wicket in question was Ben Stokes, who could turn out to be a real monster if not tamed properly. Thus when the chance came, the Indian fielder, whoever would that be, was not going to mess that up.
Natarajan bowled a rather loose ball to Stokes in the 11th over and instead of giving the ball its true treatment, the English all-rounder came down the track to send that straight into the hands of Dhawan at deep mid-wicket. As soon as Dhawan took the wicket, he did his usual thigh celebration, looking at Hardik, and so relieved was the Baroda man, his theatrics proved it in one go.
Hardik folded his hands with a sheepish smile on his face and then knuckled down to show how much happy he is for the monkey having been released off his back. A peerless reaction that left everyone, including Virat Kohli, in splits.
Hardik's reaction tells you all! :D :D
Here is how Twitter reacted:
