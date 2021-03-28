Twitter reacts to Hardik thanking Dhawan with folded hands after latter helps cover up his mess

It was as simple a catch as it would take, something as Deep Dasgupta stated on air, that Pandya would take 99 out of 100 times on another day. Even if it was a minor blunder, the wicket in question was Ben Stokes, who could turn out to be a real monster if not tamed properly. Thus when the chance came, the Indian fielder, whoever would that be, was not going to mess that up.