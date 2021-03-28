 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Ben Stokes checking Shardul Thakur’s bat after the latter hit him for a nonchalant six

    Lord Shardul Thakur hits a six

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:12 PM

    Shardul Thakur has developed a knack for hitting sixes against any bowler he's facing in international cricket and today, Ben Stokes was on the receiving end. After the Mumbai-based player hit a six, the English all-rounder took his bat and hilariously checked it to send Twitter to a meltdown.

    Ben Stokes be like Spring Bat??? :P

    Looks too much comfortable!

    LEGEND

    Rolf!!!!

    Can fill anyone's shoes in the Indian team! :P

    All hail Lord Thakur !!!

    From where have you ordered the bat??

