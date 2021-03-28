Twitter reacts to Ben Stokes checking Shardul Thakur’s bat after the latter hit him for a nonchalant six

Today at 6:12 PM
Shardul Thakur has developed a knack for hitting sixes against any bowler he's facing in international cricket and today, Ben Stokes was on the receiving end. After the Mumbai-based player hit a six, the English all-rounder took his bat and hilariously checked it to send Twitter to a meltdown.
Ben Stokes be like Spring Bat??? :P
March 28, 2021
Looks too much comfortable!
Shardul Thakur should be batting ahead of Krunal Pandya! Looks the more comfortable batsman against pace.— Bubba Gump Shrimp Company (@wildcardgyan) March 28, 2021
LEGEND
You give Shardul Thakur bowling then he will take WICKETS.— Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) March 28, 2021
You give Shardul batting in any situation he will take you out.
Lord for a REASON. Lord Shardul Thakur. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/lA3yKBOcaA
Rolf!!!!
How India's batting started v/s how it ended!— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) March 28, 2021
Good innings from Rishabh Pant & Hardik Pandya, just got out on a wrong time!
Poor from Krunal Pandya!
Lord Shardul thakur saving India again!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/BsOZKLDXaS
Can fill anyone's shoes in the Indian team! :P
Lord Shardul Thakur should open the batting for india or should bat at no 3 😂 #IndiavsEngland #Kohli #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/Gu4kg5rYK7— RampageQ9 (@RampageQ09) March 28, 2021
All hail Lord Thakur !!!
Ben Stokes :- Springs Bat ?— Rohit kumar🇮🇳 (@Rokum45) March 28, 2021
Shardul :- No It's Lord Shardul Thakur Bat#INDvENG @imShard @benstokes38 pic.twitter.com/1Ai7yfCkYM
From where have you ordered the bat??
Ben Stokes was checking Shardul Thakur's bat after Thakur smashed him for a six.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 28, 2021
Greatest all-rounder of this generation with ben stokes. Hail lord shardul thakur.#INDvENG #Lord #shardul pic.twitter.com/6HRDccuT9j— Rajbir (@rajbirdey10) March 28, 2021
