NZ vs BAN | Pleasing to see a performance like this from an inexperienced side, states Tim Southee

The New Zealand skipper Tim Southee, after the first T20I win, expressed that it was pleasing to see the side perform so well despite the lack of experience in the unit. On the other hand, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah felt that their batting let the team down as they lost wickets in clusters.

The script from the ODI series continued in the T20I series opener as well as New Zealand comfortably defeated Bangladesh by 66 runs in Hamilton on Sunday. Both the sides were inexperienced. New Zealand were missing the services of Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson, and Trent Boult while Bangladesh didn't have the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Shakib Al Hasan in their side.

Despite that, New Zealand put up a commanding performance. Devon Conway helped them make 210 with a 52-ball-92 while Will Young also made a fifty. After that, Ish Sodhi picked up four wickets and Lockie Ferguson had two scalps as Bangladesh kept on losing wickets in clusters. Tim Southee was very happy with his side's display especially Devon Conway's.

"It was a relatively inexperienced side, but to put up a performance like that was very pleasing. Was pleasing to see Will play so well and also Devon carrying on what he has done at this level. It's great to see guys come out and perform like this. There are a number of guys knocking on the door who are coming out and performing well at this level, that's a great sign for New Zealand at the moment," Southee said in the post-match presentation.

He also praised Lockie Ferguson for his performance in the game.

"You try to stick to your plans (with the ball) but it's always nice to have those runs on the board. It's not easy coming back from a stress fracture like that, so he (Ferguson) might have gained some confidence bowling those four overs."

Despite conceding 210 runs, Mahmudullah reckoned that their bowling was good and it was batting that led them down. He felt the team kept on losing wickets and needs to do better.

"The bowlers bowled quite well, Nasum Ahmed bowled really well on his debut. Once again, we have let ourselves in the batting dept, kept losing wickets in clusters. We need to pick ourselves up in the second game, " Mahmudullah said post the game.

The Bangladesh skipper also applauded Conway for his brilliant batting and Sodhi, who he felt made good use of the conditions.

"He's (Conway) in very good touch, he has been batting really well. We need to find a way to restrict him. 190 was a good score here to chase, we conceded few more boundaries.

"But the batting unit has to click. Ish is an experienced campaigner, he used the conditions really well, the ball was gripping a little bit here. We can't afford to make the same mistakes again and again."