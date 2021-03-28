IPL 2021 | Mustafizur Rahman gets NOC to play the league

Today at 10:20 AM
Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman will be featuring in the 2021 IPL which begins from April 9 after BCB provided him the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in the league. Mustafizur was earlier snapped by Rajasthan Royals in this year's mini-auction at his base price of INR 1 crore.
Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who's not in Bangladesh's plans for the Sri Lanka Tests that will clash with the 2021 IPL, has been given the NOC to participate in the cash-rich league. BCB's chief selector Minhajul Abedin stated that it's a good platform for Mustafizur to play and get experience from.
"We have given him NOC for IPL as he is not in our Test plans for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. It's better if he plays there and gains some experience," Minhajul told Cricbuzz.
A major controversy had erupted in Bangladesh after Shakib Al Hasan had chosen to play in the IPL ahead of the Tests against Sri Lanka. BCB had even threatened to take away his NOC but he was later, allowed to participate in the tournament.
After these developments, Mustafizur Rahman was even ready to give country the priority above the IPL and miss the league.
"My first priority is to play for my country and if I am picked in the Test series against Sri Lanka, I will naturally play. If I am not picked then BCB will tell me that I am not included. At that point, if I am given NOC to play in the IPL then I will play but patriotism comes first for me,'' said Mustafizur.
However, BCB President later made it a point to allow anyone to play in the league if they wish to.
