IND vs ENG | The white-ball leg was incredibly competitive, asserts Jos Buttler

Today at 11:04 PM
Jos Buttler has stated that the white-ball leg of the tour, both T20Is, and ODIs, was incredibly competitive and added that it was a great experience for the English players to play a top-class side like India. Buttler has further praised Sam Curran for the kind of maturity he showed with the bat.
England were disproportionately out of the game when Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Moeen Ali, reducing England to 200/7, with 130 still to achieve but thanks to a brave partnership between Sam Curran and Mark Wood, the visitors found themselves inching closer to a victory. However, a freakish Hardik Pandya overturned things around before Wood's dismissal finished things for the English side.
With India winning all three series of the tour, it might seem like India dominated the entire tour but the white-ball leg was really competitive. Jos Buttler admitted the same as well, stating both sides made some mistakes but played some brilliant cricket.
"A fantastic game, both sides made some mistakes but played some brilliant cricket. We witnessed an incredible knock from Curran to nearly get us over the line, but congratulations to India on winning. We've learnt a lot as a side and seen many guys stand up and take the lead. The white-ball leg was incredibly competitive. These are the conditions we will face in the near future in the World Cup. It's a great experience for the young guys to play a top-class side like India and they will be better cricketers for it," Buttler said in the post-match presentation.
Sam Curran played the bravest innings of his career to take the side agonizingly close and Buttler stated that it takes a great character to play the way he did. Curran was also awarded the man of the match for the brave 95 runs he scored while keeping India at bay for the majority of the innings.
"We didn't have those big partnerships to take us over the line. We've played excellent cricket for a number of years, the talent pool in white-ball cricket is growing and creates competition in the squad and drives us to do better. We bat deep as a side, it's one of our strengths, but Sam Curran did well to take responsibility and take a lot of the strike and it took great character to play the way he did, and he has those amazing qualities in abundance. I know he will be disappointed he didn't get us over the line, but we are all very proud of him and his performance," Buttler added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.