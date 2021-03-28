IND vs ENG | The white-ball leg was incredibly competitive, asserts Jos Buttler

"We didn't have those big partnerships to take us over the line. We've played excellent cricket for a number of years, the talent pool in white-ball cricket is growing and creates competition in the squad and drives us to do better. We bat deep as a side, it's one of our strengths, but Sam Curran did well to take responsibility and take a lot of the strike and it took great character to play the way he did, and he has those amazing qualities in abundance. I know he will be disappointed he didn't get us over the line, but we are all very proud of him and his performance," Buttler added.