S Badrinath becomes latest participant from Road Safety Series to test COVID positive 

After Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, who was also part of the India Legends side in the recently-concluded Road Safety World Series, became the third player to return with a positive COVID report. The Tamil Nadu batsman was a constant part of the India Legends side. He took to Twitter, on Sunday, to announce that he had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and had isolated himself at home after he had mild symptoms.