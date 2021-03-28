S Badrinath becomes latest participant from Road Safety Series to test COVID positive 

Today at 5:42 PM
Former India middle-order batsman Subramaniam Badrinath took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus with mild symptoms. He stated that he had isolated himself at home and is taking all the necessary precautions and following the protocols in wake of the report.
After Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, who was also part of the India Legends side in the recently-concluded Road Safety World Series, became the third player to return with a positive COVID report. The Tamil Nadu batsman was a constant part of the India Legends side. He took to Twitter, on Sunday, to announce that he had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and had isolated himself at home after he had mild symptoms.
He tweeted, "I have been taking all necessary precautions and have been getting tested regularly, however, I have tested POSITIVE for covid-19 and have some mild symptoms."
"I will follow all protocols and will be isolating myself at home and will take needful action as per advice from my physician. TC & Stay safe," he added.
The Road Safety World Series, which couldn't be completed last year due to the global pandemic was played this year in Raipur amidst crowd. India Legends went on to win the tournament under the captaincy of Sachin Tendulkar. India Legends had defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs in the final of the tournament to clinch the title. Yusuf Pathan, who had retired from international cricket, last year, was adjudged player of the match for his all-round performance in the big finale.
