Would like to have about ten days of net sessions for women's team ahead of a new series, asserts WV Raman

Indian Women's team coach WV Raman has stated that he would like to have at least 10 days of net sessions for the women's team ahead of the next scheduled series in India. Meanwhile, ODI captain Mithali Raj felt that that the series going ahead was the biggest gain for the women.
Indian women's team massively underperformed against a dominant South African team, losing six out of the eight contested matches. While the batsmen came to the picture a bit in the middle, the bowlers found no groove at all, with few selection blunders costing the side games. As preparation was definitely not up to the mark, WV Raman conceded that he would like 10 days of net sessions for the women's team ahead of a new series but understands the 11th preparation for the South Africa series didn't afford them that luxury.
"We have to start from scratch. A long camp will pave the way for this. They have had a long break. The girls need to improve on all fronts. The girls themselves want these camps. They need to top up on their fitness and fine-tune their skills as well. To achieve certain goals, we need to have camps on a periodic basis," Raman told News18.com.
"What we had in Lucknow cannot be dubbed as a camp. We had three to four days of nets. But this happened probably due to the fact that everything was arranged in the eleventh hour. A lot of protocols had to be followed. But going ahead, we would like to have about ten days of net sessions before going into a series."
While so much has been read into the performances, especially because this series was the first since the high 2020 Women's T20 World Cup, ODI captain Mithali Raj felt that the series going ahead itself was the biggest gain for the women.
"If we don't have to stress more on the result of the series, I think the greatest takeaway is the game time. Having five ODIs is very important. Earlier, we used to have three ODIs in a series. Having five ODIs gave me an opportunity to try new players. It gave me a fair idea as to what I was looking at, what the team requires, where we need to work on. All the players required game time," Raj told the same website.
"Am sure each one of us will go back, work on what we need to do as individuals so that when we meet again, we have a different set of plans, we work on different things like training, fielding sessions, running between the wickets."
