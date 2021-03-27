Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19

Sachin Tendulkar has announced on social media that he has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and has gone into isolation at his home. However, he has also added that none of his family members has been infected with the virus, with his doctors keeping a tab of the proceedings.

Sachin Tendulkar, who recently turned up for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series and guided them to the title, has tested positive for Covid-19 after developing minor symptoms related to the disease. His family also took the test but everyone else returned a negative test. "I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative," Tendulkar tweeted. "I've quarantined myself at home and am following all necessary protocols as advised by my doctors," Sachin said. The former India captain thanked the healthcare professionals for their constant support to him and everyone else in the country while adding that he is following all the necessary protocols as advised by his doctors. "I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country," Sachin added.