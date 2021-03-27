Jofra Archer set to undergo surgery on his right hand
Today at 8:28 PM
England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was ruled out of the India ODI series due to elbow injury, is set to undergo a surgery on his right hand on Monday. Notably, the surgery is not for the injury that had ruled him out of the ongoing ODI series after being part of the T20I series.
After scans and consultant review, it has been decided that Jofra Archer will undergo a surgery on his right hand. Before coming to India, he had got a cut on his hand while cleaning at his home. He was managing the injury throughout the tour and had even played two Tests and five T20Is in India as the injury "did not impact his availability".
However, his elbow injury had got "deteriorated" after playing in the Tests and T20Is and that's why he was ruled him out of the ODI series against India and also the initial phase of the IPL that commences from April 9. The ECB revealed that the hand surgery was scheduled in a way that he can recover during the planned break
“England fast bowler Jofra Archer will undergo a procedure to his right hand following a scan and subsequent Consultant review since he returned to the UK on Tuesday,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Saturday.
“He has also had a further injection for the right elbow injury that had seen him declared unfit for selection for the current ODI series versus India. The procedure on Jofra’s hand will take place on Monday 29 March so he can recover during the planned break following his elbow injection.”
