IPL 2021 | Chennai Super Kings refuse to automatically reinstate Suresh Raina as vice-captain

Raina, who has represented CSK in all but two seasons, has been the vice-captain of the Men in Yellow for a decade and has also led the team as the stand-by skipper on multiple instances, but uncertainty over his future has seen the three-time champions not automatically reinstate the 34-year-old as vice-captain. The southpaw missed the 2020 edition of the IPL due to personal reasons and reports emerged that Raina, in fact, stormed out of the camp owing to ‘differences’ with the management, a claim that was later rubbished by franchise owner N Srinivasan.