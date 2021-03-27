IPL 2021 | Chennai Super Kings refuse to automatically reinstate Suresh Raina as vice-captain

Today at 10:13 AM
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina has not been automatically reinstated as the franchise’s vice-captain, and the club have confirmed that they will be revealing who the deputy is just days before IPL 2021. Raina missed the 2020 edition of the IPL owing to personal reasons.
Raina, who has represented CSK in all but two seasons, has been the vice-captain of the Men in Yellow for a decade and has also led the team as the stand-by skipper on multiple instances, but uncertainty over his future has seen the three-time champions not automatically reinstate the 34-year-old as vice-captain. The southpaw missed the 2020 edition of the IPL due to personal reasons and reports emerged that Raina, in fact, stormed out of the camp owing to ‘differences’ with the management, a claim that was later rubbished by franchise owner N Srinivasan.
"We'll name the vice-captain closer to the tournament," Cricbuzz quoted CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan as saying.
A contender for the vice-captain position is Ravindra Jadeja, and in what comes as positive news for CSK, the all-rounder has joined the team’s camp in Mumbai. Jadeja has been out of action since the first week of January, after fracturing his left thumb in the Sydney Test versus Australia, but Viswanathan confirmed that the all-rounder is currently quarantining and could very well be fit for the side’s first game of the season against Delhi Capitals on April 10.
"He looks in good shape and we are hopeful he will be available from the first game," Viswanathan said of Jadeja.
