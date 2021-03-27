IND vs ENG | Witnessing England bat in 2nd ODI was akin to watching a computer game, claims Stuart Broad 

There was a point in time in the second ODI especially between the 31-35 overs period when England went absolute nuts as they pummeled 87 runs in five overs. Especially when Ben Stokes was batting it was as if every other ball will not only go for a maximum but clear many rows and jolt the morale of the bowlers. Krunal Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav were the prime targets as they didn't have any answer to the onslaught. Despite the breakthroughs later, England managed to hammer India with six wickets and 39 balls to spare in the chase of 337 runs to level the series 1-1.