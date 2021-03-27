IND vs ENG | Kuldeep Yadav needs to chin up and get stronger, these things happen, advises Dinesh Karthik 

Kuldeep Yadav's former KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik has advised him to accept what happened to him in the second ODI and come back stronger as, he believes, these things are part and parcel of the game. DK also felt that the Men in Blue missed a trick by not starting with a pacer against Ben Stokes.

India's chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav was one of the rising stars in the game, few years back. But things have changed drastically for him after he started losing his form in the build up to the 2019 World Cup as from then on, he has neither been trusted enough nor has done much of note.

In the second ODI, he did start decently giving away 27 in the first five overs but then received next level pasting from Ben Stokes, and ended with poor figures of 84 in 10 overs. He was mostly trying to beat Ben Stokes with his flight but the English southpaw thwarted everything that was sent his way.

Dinesh Karthik, who's working as a cricket pundit with Sky Cricket for the ongoing white-ball series, asserted that things haven't gone Kuldeep's way this series but insisted that the 26-year-old needs to make a strong comeback as international cricket tests a player thoroughly.

"Kuldeep, personally, the poor guy has had a tough time. He's been sitting out for a long time. He comes in, he's had a couple of games here. It's really not gone his way. But these things happen to international cricketers. He needs to chin up, get stronger. He's got a couple of very important months not only in his red-ball career but also for his white-ball career in the form of IPL so he needs to do really well. Buck up and do the best in the next couple of months," Karthik said on Sky Cricket, reported HT.

Karthik also reckoned that India missed a trick by not attacking England's new no.3 Ben Stokes with a pacer, instead bowling a left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya.

"When Ben Stokes walked in, I think Krunal Pandya hadn’t bowled. I’d felt that at that stage, maybe Shardul Thakur could have been brought for an over because he has this ability to pick up wickets, but he (Kohli) went for Krunal Pandya," Karthik said.

"But the match-up is such that of Stokes get going, forget Krunal Pandya. Any left-arm spinner in the world, he (Stokes) takes them down. It was one of those days where it was hard to stop Stokes. It was almost as if every shot that he played, he was looking to hi a six."