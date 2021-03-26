Today at 7:41 PM
Rohit Sharma knows a thing or two about hogging the limelight. The Indian superstar had an average day with the bat today but then he made a brilliant contribution for the side in the field when he impacted a run-out and helped India get the breakthrough after all the bowlers had failed to do so.
When Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow start to get going, it becomes hard for bowlers to put a brake on them. After completing their third consecutive century stand against the Men in Blue, they were on course for a bigger partnership as hardly any bowler was able to trouble them much. The game had seemingly started to drift in the favour of England on a flat wicket especially after the first 10 overs.
But then enters Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma into the picture. It's the 17th over of the game. England are 110 for none going at a good run-rate unscathed by what all has been throw at them by India thus far. Just after the pair survive a run-out on the non-striker's end on the second delivery, they get the shock of their lives when Rohit Sharma of all the players, has a glorious moment in the field.
On the third delivery of the over, Jonny Bairstow goes on the back foot and hits the ball towards mid-wicket. It looks like an easy single. But then Rohit Sharma makes a full-stretch dive to his right. He not only stops the ball but also gets up instantly to throw the ball towards the wicketkeeper's end, like a spring.
But wait where are Bairstow and Roy? None of them are even in the frame as they stuck in the middle of the pitch after a massive mix-up. Rohit then puts in a perfect throw. Pant hardly has to move much and he takes out the bails as a dangerous Jason Roy has to sacrifice his wicket. It's finally a breakthrough for India owing to a special fielding effort by India's white-ball vice-captain.
