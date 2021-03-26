Twitter reacts to third umpire giving reprieve to Ben Stokes in 'controversial' circumstances

Today at 8:14 PM
Soft signals, umpires' call and now benefit of the doubt, these things have certainly not gone India's way in the white-ball series against England. Today, Ben Stokes got away with a close run-out as the third umpire gave him the benefit of doubt in what looked out with the bat on the line.
Terrible decision
What was the soft signal by the field-umpire? #BenStokes @ICC #EngVsInd #INDvENG #ICC #BCCI pic.twitter.com/ww81yH9oHL— Prashant (@vprashant4) March 26, 2021
That was out !!! No part of bat was touching over the line . It was just showing that it was over ! Just my opinion !! #IndiavsEngland— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 26, 2021
Can't agree more
The Indian umpires have been too scared to get on the wrong side of a report by the visitors. No reason to give any benefit to Stokes there, simply nothing past the line.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 26, 2021
Wow ... I would have given that Out ... #INDvENG— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 26, 2021
Benefit of the doubt went with the batsman, Ben Stokes is not out. pic.twitter.com/lO0pQyvypb— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 26, 2021
LOL
Third umpire surely has Ben Stokes in his #Dream11 team.— Arjit Dabas (@arjit29d) March 26, 2021
I may be English, but I thought Ben Stokes was out there. That was such lazy running. #INDvENG— Nigel Short (@nigelshortchess) March 26, 2021
Absolutely
I REPEAT, BEN STOKES IS THE LUCKIEST CRICKETER IN THE WORLD. WE ALL KNOW HOW HES BEEN HELPED BY UMPIRES IN THE PAST.— Mikhail (@MikSpamsL2) March 26, 2021
