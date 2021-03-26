 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to KL Rahul silencing his critics with 'shut the noise' celebration after his century

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    KL Rahul celebrating his century in 2nd ODI against England

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to KL Rahul silencing his critics with 'shut the noise' celebration after his century

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:33 PM

    Indian middle-order batsman KL Rahul, who was under fire entering the ODIs after a poor T20I series, followed up his fifty in the ODI series opener with a phenomenal century in the second ODI. What was most remarkable was that he took out the 'shut the noise' celebration style yet again.

    KLass is permanent

    Great innings

    True

    Absolutely

    Fitting reply to critics

    Brilliant knock

    If you don't know, now you know

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down