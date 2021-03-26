Twitter reacts to KL Rahul silencing his critics with 'shut the noise' celebration after his century

Today at 5:33 PM
Indian middle-order batsman KL Rahul, who was under fire entering the ODIs after a poor T20I series, followed up his fifty in the ODI series opener with a phenomenal century in the second ODI. What was most remarkable was that he took out the 'shut the noise' celebration style yet again.
KLass is permanent
Well played @klrahul11 Fabulous 💯 Loved the shot selection and the way you paced your innings. Keep it up. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/WRg5UlaIha— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 26, 2021
Great innings
Team and @klrahul11 should be very happy with this hundred. Coming from a NO.4 in ODI is always special. #KLRahul #INDvENG— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 26, 2021
True
Kamaal Rahul Ki Lajawaab Paari 🥳🥳 #IndvEng— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 26, 2021
Absolutely
Such an important century for K L Rahul. Credit also to Kohli and the team management for backing him when he was in a trough in the T20 series— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 26, 2021
Fitting reply to critics
108 Runs from KL 🔥🔥🔥— Pradeep (@Pradeep_kavinn) March 26, 2021
No conformed place in XI
No proper position
No proper Role
But He is Giving his 💯 to the Team..
The complete Team man
KL " versatile " Rahul 😎😎😎#INDvENG #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/466BxktAC0
Brilliant knock
Mighty pleased for @klrahul11 it will mean a lot to him.— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 26, 2021
If you don't know, now you know
KL Rahul - My celebration was to shut the noise, sometimes it's tough after working so hard and there are people to pull you down.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.