Twitter reacts to an 'angry' Hardik giving it back to an 'agitated' Sam Curran in a war of words

Hardik Pandya is the last one to shy away from a verbal altercation. Not only, he knows how to smash the bowlers with the bat but he's savage with his words as well. After Hardik missed an attempted slog, Sam Curran said few words to him and an 'irked' Hardik ran after him to give it back to him.
Sam Curran tried to sledge Hardik
The two brothers of India, Hardik and Krunal Pandya batting against— Haji Bilal (@haaji_bilal) March 26, 2021
The two brothers of England, Tom and Sam Curran!
Hey Hardik, hit sixes off Curran, take singles off Curran. Just no coffee with Curran.— Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) March 26, 2021
Tom Curran and Sam Curran will take some time to get over this.. exceptional hitting by hardik and pant!! #INDvENG— 💫 (@_introspecting_) March 26, 2021
Hardik was angry
Hardik chasing Sam Curran to giv him an earful after Curran hurling abuses at him ! This wudnt hv bn possible wdout a captain like Virat at the top ! This aint a team tht wl take ur shit and stay put at d crease #INDvsENG— not just a doc (@ouchh_potato) March 26, 2021
What did Curran say to Hardik? He looked mad. #INDvENG— EEMS (@NaeemahBenjamin) March 26, 2021
Cutie Sam Curran trying to sledge Hardik Pandya dfkm 👋😭— Lionel Federer Tendulkar (@a_relatable_guy) March 26, 2021
