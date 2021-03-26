Twitter reacts to a 'stunned' Pant after ICC's bizarre rule costs him a certain boundary

Today at 5:14 PM
In the 40th over of the Indian innings, a bizarre rule cost India four runs and it didn't leave India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant too amused as he was robbed a certain boundary. Pant was on the receiving end of a poor umpiring call as well as he was given out LBW even when he had hit the ball.
ICC rules can be weird. Isn't it? The 2019 World Cup final is still fresh in everyone's mind as the boundary count had decided the winner of a World Cup that left everyone in a state of shock. The rule was changed later on but that's not the only rule that doesn't make sense. And one of the other rules that came under immense scrutiny today was when India and Rishabh Pant were denied a certain four runs.
On the sixth ball of the 40th over, Pant tried to play a reverse lap and was given out by the on-field umpire. In an instant, the left-hander reviewed the decision. To the naked eye, it had looked like missing the leg-stump. But on replays, it was found out that forget about missing the leg-stump, the ball had just smashed the bat and had trickled for a four.
Pant must have been happy that the DRS saved him but moments later he discovered that the boundary wasn't given. As per the ICC rule, after the umpire gives a decision, the ball becomes dead. It left Rishabh Pant shell-shocked as he was not just denied a boundary on a ball but almost cost him his wicket as well.
What rules
Rishab Pant denied a boundary just because the umpire thought he was LBW and gave him out. Ridiculous rule about it being a dead ball even if the umpire's decision is overturned. Needs to change.— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) March 26, 2021
Can't agree more
Since that ball was a dead ball due to drs, pant should have been given another ball. #indvseng— nachiapp (@nachiapp1) March 26, 2021
That's an awful rule in #cricket that it's classed as a dead ball if the original decision is out but then overturned. Basically penalised for the umpire getting it wrong! Sort it out @ICC #INDvsENG #INDvENG #ENGvsIND #ENGvIND @BCCI #BCCI #TeamIndia #ODI #ODISeries— Rip (@Rip79) March 26, 2021
It has created a huge spark on Twitter
This dead ball rule must change . Having said that if a batsman is given out the fielder stops chasing the ball and hence doesn't stop the boundary or a single coz he celebrates.That's why this rule . #INDvENG @cricketaakash @vikrantgupta73 @BoriaMajumdar @vikramsathaye thoughts?— Saicharan (@saaicharan1999) March 26, 2021
@ICC what if it’s the last ball of World Cup needing four runs to win, batsman hit a boundary but umpire gives out, only to be reversed after review. Would that still be called a dead ball. Jokers sitting in @MCCOfficial #INDvsENG— kishore kunal (@kkunal79) March 26, 2021
Fans were confused
It is surprising to know that Rishabh Pant was declared out, most probably, LBW. He reviewed and it turned out to be off the bat, why was the boundary denied and called a dead ball.— Dilip Lagu (@DilipLagu) March 26, 2021
