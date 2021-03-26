 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to a 'stunned' Pant after ICC's bizarre rule costs him a certain boundary

    Rishabh Pant during 2nd ODI against England at Pune

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:14 PM

    In the 40th over of the Indian innings, a bizarre rule cost India four runs and it didn't leave India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant too amused as he was robbed a certain boundary. Pant was on the receiving end of a poor umpiring call as well as he was given out LBW even when he had hit the ball.

    ICC rules can be weird. Isn't it? The 2019 World Cup final is still fresh in everyone's mind as the boundary count had decided the winner of a World Cup that left everyone in a state of shock. The rule was changed later on but that's not the only rule that doesn't make sense. And one of the other rules that came under immense scrutiny today was when India and Rishabh Pant were denied a certain four runs.

    On the sixth ball of the 40th over, Pant tried to play a reverse lap and was given out by the on-field umpire. In an instant, the left-hander reviewed the decision. To the naked eye, it had looked like missing the leg-stump. But on replays, it was found out that forget about missing the leg-stump, the ball had just smashed the bat and had trickled for a four.

    Pant must have been happy that the DRS saved him but moments later he discovered that the boundary wasn't given. As per the ICC rule, after the umpire gives a decision, the ball becomes dead. It left Rishabh Pant shell-shocked as he was not just denied a boundary on a ball but almost cost him his wicket as well.

