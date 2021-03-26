NZ vs BAN | We are going nowhere if we continue to disappoint like this series, admits Tamim Iqbal

On the back of an embarrassing 0-3 loss for Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal slashed that Bangladesh isn’t going anywhere in world cricket if they continue to disappoint like this series. He also added that the Tigers had too many ‘tame’ dismissals in the third ODI that they have to keep a lookout for.

Bangladesh, on the back of a series loss against West Indies, albeit it being in the Test format, arrived in New Zealand, for a refreshing white-ball series. However, throughout the series, improvement never came their way - more importantly, it never came, according to skipper Tamim Iqbal, who was irked by the 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand.

Iqbal, on the back of a 3-0 whitewash, admitted that this Bangladesh cricket team are going nowhere if they continue to disappoint the way they did in the series. He also added that there no sense of ‘adaptability’ from the team, who at no point in the series had a chance of winning the series against the hosts.

"I thought they played exceptionally well. We are a much better team but if we continue to play like this, we are going nowhere. We understand that it is a different condition than back home, but we have to improve a lot to compete with them,” said Tamim, reported Cricbuzz.

Having said that, in the second ODI of the series, there was one point, where Bangladesh had the ascendancy in the game before scrambling to a staggering defeat in the ODI and concede the series to the hosts. Tamim also admitted that it was a disappointing series for the visitors.

"If you take out the second game, we never looked to be competing with them, which is very disappointing. I said before the series that I had high hopes. I thought we definitely had a chance. We did get a chance in the second game but overall, it was a disappointing series for us. We didn't play well."

While this series wasn’t just another fixture on the calendar, he added that in a points-based system as the new ODI format, the Asian team has to do better to come away with the necessary points.

"I personally didn't come to New Zealand for improvement. We came to win games. This is no longer just a bilateral series. This is a points-based system. You win, you get points and makes your life easier for qualification."