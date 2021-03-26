IND vs ENG | The relationship that I have with Jason Roy at the top of the order is great, reveals Jonny Bairstow 

Today at 10:15 PM
English opener Jonny Bairstow asserted that he really enjoys batting with his opening partner Jason Roy at the top of the order after he was adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning ton. He also added that Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled really well at the start but was delighted with the win.
Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy have become one of the best opening pairs in ODI cricket over the years. In the last three ODIs that they have played against India, they have been able to stitch together a partnership of 100 or more. While it was their 13th hundred run-stand for the first wicket, overall, in 43 innings which is nothing short of great. The way both Roy and Bairstow complement each other is brilliant.
If in the first game, it was Bairstow taking the attack to the Indian bowlers, but today it was Jason Roy who went gung-ho as Bairstow took time before easing into his usual aggressive batting gear. In the post-match presentation, Bairstow stated that Roy started off well and he likes the relationship that they have at the top of the order for England. He also said that he was disappointed with the last game's loss and was happy to win the game for his side today.
"Disappointed to miss out in the last game, delighted to get over the line in this one. Over the years I have had too many chats with Cork. The thought process was the same like the last game, exactly the same game plan. Ben played some entertaining strokes down the ground. Jason (Roy) was going all guns blazing at the top. They bowled well at the start, especially Bhuvi. The relationship we (Bairstow and Roy) got at the top of the order is great, hopefully it continues. The shot I played over deep cover, I enjoyed that the most," Bairstow said, after winning the Man of the Match award in the presentation ceremony, reported Cricbuzz.
