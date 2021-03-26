IND vs ENG | The relationship that I have with Jason Roy at the top of the order is great, reveals Jonny Bairstow 

"Disappointed to miss out in the last game, delighted to get over the line in this one. Over the years I have had too many chats with Cork. The thought process was the same like the last game, exactly the same game plan. Ben played some entertaining strokes down the ground. Jason (Roy) was going all guns blazing at the top. They bowled well at the start, especially Bhuvi. The relationship we (Bairstow and Roy) got at the top of the order is great, hopefully it continues. The shot I played over deep cover, I enjoyed that the most," Bairstow said, after winning the Man of the Match award in the presentation ceremony, reported Cricbuzz.